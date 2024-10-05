 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Joel-T
crime

39-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of young daughter

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Yanai City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her elementary school-aged daughter by strangling her.

Police said Megumi Tanaka strangled her daughter at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at their home, NHK reported. However, she stopped and called 119.

Police said the daughter suffered minor injuries to her neck, but her life is not in danger.

Police said Tanaka has given no motive for attacking her daughter and quoted her as saying, "I didn't really mean to kill her."

Tanaka lives with seven people, including her husband and five children, and the police are questioning other members of the family about the incident.

