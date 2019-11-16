390 kgs of rice stolen from Niigata Pref farm

About 390 kilograms of premium Koshihikari rice have been stolen from a farm in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, police said Sunday.

The rice, which had been just harvested and was ready for shipment, was stolen from a storage facility early Saturday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. The value of the stolen rice is estimated at about 390,000 yen, according to the farmer who is in his 70s.

The farmer noticed that 13 bags of rice were missing when he went to the storage facility at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Each bag weighs around 30 kgs. The farmer told police he had not locked the facility when he was last there at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

