399 children who suffered child abuse unable to be discharged from hospitals last year

A national survey has revealed that 399 children who endured parental child abuse were unable to be discharged from hospitals in 2018 after receiving treatment because a proper home could not be found for them.

In February, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare conducted a nationwide fact-finding survey at 935 medical institutions that deal with children suspected of being abused, Fuji TV reported. Of the 395 that responded to the ministry’s survey, it was reported that at least 1,781 children who were hospitalized last year had been abused by their parents.

Furthermore, approximately 20% of those child victims (399) were unable to be discharged from hospitals following their treatment because they did not have a home to return to.

While approximately 231 children had to remain in a hospital for less than two weeks after treatment, 54 kids stayed for up to half a year. In addition, 11 children stayed at a medical facility between six and 12 months, while 15 remained in a hospital for over a year.

The survey showed that in most cases, there were no vacancies at child welfare facilities.

