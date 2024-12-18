 Japan Today
crime

3rd anniversary of deadly arson attack at Osaka clinic observed

OSAKA

Bereaved relatives placed flowers and offered prayers Tuesday at the site of a mental health clinic in Osaka where 26 people perished in a fire set by an arsonist in 2021.

The fire was started at around 10 a.m. on Dec 17, 2021, by Morio Tanimoto, 61, who poured gasoline on the floor and then ignited it. Tanimoto died two weeks later as a result of burns sustained in the fire. Twenty-four participants in a group therapy session, as well as the clinic director, Kotaro Nishizawa, 49, died in the fire.

The police investigation learned that Tanimoto had visited the clinic 117 times for therapy since 2017. Police did not have a chance to question him about his motive as he never regained consciousness after the fire.

A witness in the clinic’s reception area on the fourth floor said she saw Tanimoto place a bag containing a liquid near a heater. He kicked the bag over the liquid spilled out and was ignited by the heater.

In March of last year, police referred the case to the prosecutor's office, even though Tanimoto had died, but the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office decided not to indict him.

