crime

3rd suspect arrested over robbery, murder of 82-year-old man in Tochigi

TOCHIGI

Police in Tochigi city have arrested a third suspect over the robbery and murder of an 82-year-old man at his home on July 26.

According to police, Takehisa Watanabe, 36, and two other suspects, Futoshi Ishizaki, 34, and a 19-year-old man, who cannot be named because he is a minor, broke into the house of Tokuji Oaku at around 2 a.m. on July 26, assaulted him and his 59-year-old son Shoichi, and stole 300,000 in cash and three bankbooks, Fuji TV reported.

Ishizaki and the minor were arrested on July 29.

The victim’s son was beaten unconscious and was not able to call police until the afternoon of July 27. When police arrived at the scene, they found Oaku dead in his bedroom, bearing multiple bruises on his body. The house had been completely ransacked, police said.

Oaku’s son told police that the two, who had been living together, were attacked by strangers who had broken into their house.

Police said all three suspects, who know each other, have denied the charges.

My apologies for insinuating in another thread that the son had killed his father. Home invasions are so rare in Japan that I didn't consider it could be true. I will try not to be so callous in the future. Again, my apologies to the victim and his family.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

