 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4 arrested in Japan for selling explicit AI-created posters

0 Comments
TOKYO

Three men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly selling via online auctions explicit posters featuring images of women created using generative artificial intelligence, with Tokyo police saying Tuesday it is the first time in Japan that such crime came to light.

Tomohiro Mizutani, a 44-year-old retail worker who lives in Aichi Prefecture, was among those arrested Monday on the charge of distributing and displaying obscene objects to unspecified buyers.

The charge is related specifically to transactions in October, but Mizutani is believed to have racked up 10 million yen in sales over approximately a year.

Of the four suspects, aged between their 20s and 50s, Mizutani and two others have admitted to the allegations, saying they used AI to "make money easily."

The other accused person has denied some of the allegations, according to the Metropolitan Police Department's safety section.

The four used generative AI software available free on the internet to create explicit images of women, instructing the technology to produce images of the figures in certain poses and situations.

They pitched the posters as "AI beauty," selling them for several thousand yen each.

Apparently to avoid being banned from selling the items, the suspects displayed posters with censored images in the online auctions. However, they shipped uncensored versions to customers.

The alleged crimes were detected when the police were conducting cyber patrols, they said.

Countries are stepping up efforts to regulate and crack down on AI-generated graphic images and videos known as "deepfake pornography." The issue gained worldwide attention last year when explicit deepfakes featuring superstar American singer Taylor Swift went viral.

In Japan, there are no laws clearly restricting pornographic deepfake images, according to the Children and Families Agency.

But a local assembly in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, passed in March an ordinance banning the creation and provision of deepfake pornography as part of efforts to protect minors from sexual abuse.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Posters..?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The suspects displayed posters with censored images in the online auctions. However, they shipped uncensored versions to customers.

They fraud customers, they show their items as censored but the customers got the uncensored versions!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo