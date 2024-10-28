 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4 arrested over death of man found naked in Hokkaido park

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Two young women and two youths were arrested over the death of a university student found in a Hokkaido park collapsed and naked with multiple wounds to his face and body, police said Tuesday.

The victim, found by a resident lying on a pathway in the park in Ebetsu in Japan's northernmost prefecture Saturday morning, was identified as 20-year-old Tomoya Hase. An autopsy indicated his cause of death as posttraumatic shock.

Hokkaido police said they have arrested two female university students from Ebetsu, Ama Yagihara and Haoto Kawamura, both 20, and two males, each aged 17 and 18.

Yagihara was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching Hase in the face at the park between late Friday and early Saturday. She was referred to prosecutors Monday for allegedly inflicting injuries resulting in Hase's death, while Kawamura and the two males were arrested Tuesday for the same charge.

Yagihara is believed to have been in a relationship with Hase. The four suspects are friends, though it is unclear whether Hase knew the other three.

Hase's clothing and belongings have not been found.

Yagihara called a local police station on Saturday while the remaining three turned themselves in on Monday afternoon, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo