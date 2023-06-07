Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4 Chinese arrested by Japanese police for smuggling 700 kg of drugs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.

The amount of stimulants, with an estimated street value of 43.4 billion yen, was the second largest ever confiscated at one time in Japan.

Suspicious powders were found in March in containers on a ship that arrived at the Port of Tokyo via China and was seized by Tokyo Customs. Tokyo police suspect the involvement of an international smuggling ring and are investigating the potential connection.

According to the police, the four Chinese suspects are aged between 35 and 51 and live in Tokyo and nearby Yokohama and Kawasaki.

Two of them were arrested on suspicion of conspiring with others to import a large quantity of stimulants by hiding them as cargo in containers that came from Dubai and transited China before arriving in Tokyo. The cargo was unloaded on March 5.

Stimulants were found inside 175 boards, each about 3 centimeters thick, placed in seven containers. Tokyo Customs found the suspicious powders during an inspection.

The boards were eventually transported to a company's premises in Chiba Prefecture. The police tracked down the cargo, which resulted in the arrest of the four.

The largest-ever one-time confiscation of stimulants in Japan was in 2019 when about 1 ton was seized at a beach in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. Seven Chinese men were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

JT can you state the significance of these suspect's nationality being in the headline (or in the story at all)?

Highlighting the nationality of criminals especially while it services no public need to know, is harmful because:

Highlighting nationality can lead to unfair judgments based on stereotypes.

It fosters a false perception that all individuals from a nationality are potentially criminal.

It can create stigmatization, fear, and hostility towards certain communities.

Publicizing nationality can influence public opinion and hinder impartiality in the legal process.

Revealing nationality without cause invades privacy and exposes innocent individuals to harm.

Please reconsider this practice in your reporting.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog