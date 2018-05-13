Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police on Monday are seen outside the izakaya in Chiba city where a man stabbed four relatives on Sunday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

4 family members stabbed by relative in Chiba restaurant; 6-year-old girl dies

3 Comments
CHIBA

Four members of a family were stabbed by a male relative in an izakaya restaurant in Chiba city on Sunday night. One of the family, a six-year-old girl, died later in hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the izakaya in Inage Ward. Fuji TV reported that the assailant, who was seated with the family, pulled out a knife and started stabbing the group. The six-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach. Her one-year-old sister and her parents also received stab wounds. They were all taken to hospital but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said Monday.

Witnesses said the man started arguing with the family about 10 minutes after they entered the izakaya. The suspect, who is the older brother of the woman, remained in the izakaya after the attack and has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. 

Police said Monday the suspect is a former Chiba city assembly member who now lives in Okinawa. He has refused to answer any questions since his arrest. Police said he brought the knife with him to the izakaya.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Crazy tragic violent sicko attack and seems like he had some planned plan of attack. Very sad ending to a six year old young girl. What can be said?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What did the kids have to do with the argument?

:-(

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He killed a 6 year old AND stabbed a 1 year old.

This guy should NEVER see the light of day again.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel