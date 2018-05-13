4 family members stabbed by relative in Chiba restaurant; 6-year-old girl dies

Police on Monday are seen outside the izakaya in Chiba city where a man stabbed four relatives on Sunday night.

Four members of a family were stabbed by a male relative in an izakaya restaurant in Chiba city on Sunday night. One of the family, a six-year-old girl, died later in hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the izakaya in Inage Ward. Fuji TV reported that the assailant, who was seated with the family, pulled out a knife and started stabbing the group. The six-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach. Her one-year-old sister and her parents also received stab wounds. They were all taken to hospital but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said Monday.

Witnesses said the man started arguing with the family about 10 minutes after they entered the izakaya. The suspect, who is the older brother of the woman, remained in the izakaya after the attack and has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police said Monday the suspect is a former Chiba city assembly member who now lives in Okinawa. He has refused to answer any questions since his arrest. Police said he brought the knife with him to the izakaya.

