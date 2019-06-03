4 injured after 80-year-old man backs car into them in Osaka

The scene of an accident outside a supermarket in Osaka on Monday night

Four people were injured after they were hit by a car driven by an 80-year-old man in a supermarket chain’s parking lot in Osaka.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a LIFE supermarket in Konohana Ward. The injured people were a two-year-old boy, his seven-year-old sister, their 28-year-old mother and a 53-year-old woman pedestrian, Fuji TV reported.The victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries to their head and legs.

Police arrested the driver, Hiroaki Masunaga, at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. Police quoted Masunaga as saying he mistakingly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

The incident occurred near the parking lot entrance. The two children and their mother were hit as Masunaga was backing out of the parking lot. He then hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Several bicycles parked near the area were found toppled to the ground.

