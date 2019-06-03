Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The scene of an accident outside a supermarket in Osaka on Monday night Photo: FNN/YouTube
crime

4 injured after 80-year-old man backs car into them in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

Four people were injured after they were hit by a car driven by an 80-year-old man in a supermarket chain’s parking lot in Osaka.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a LIFE supermarket in Konohana Ward. The injured people were  a two-year-old boy, his seven-year-old sister, their 28-year-old mother and a 53-year-old woman pedestrian, Fuji TV reported.The victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries to their head and legs.

Police arrested the driver, Hiroaki Masunaga, at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. Police quoted Masunaga as saying he mistakingly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

The incident occurred near the parking lot entrance. The two children and their mother were hit as Masunaga was backing out of the parking lot. He then hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Several bicycles parked near the area were found toppled to the ground.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel