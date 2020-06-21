Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4 injured after car chased by police crashes into taxi, cyclist

0 Comments
KYOTO

Four people were injured after a car being pursued by a police patrol car crashed into a taxi and also hit a cyclist in Kyoto on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at an intersection in Sakyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that just before the accident, a white minicar had hit a cyclist about one kilometer away and left the scene. A police car which was in the area chased the car.

The car then hit the taxi and another cyclist. Police said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, and a male passenger, also in his 20s, were injured. The 53-year-old taxi driver and the 50-year-old cyclist also suffered injuries.

Police said the driver of the car faces a charge of dangerous driving resulting in injury, but will wait until he recovers from his injuries before questioning him further.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog