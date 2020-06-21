4 injured after car chased by police crashes into taxi, cyclist

Four people were injured after a car being pursued by a police patrol car crashed into a taxi and also hit a cyclist in Kyoto on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at an intersection in Sakyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that just before the accident, a white minicar had hit a cyclist about one kilometer away and left the scene. A police car which was in the area chased the car.

The car then hit the taxi and another cyclist. Police said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, and a male passenger, also in his 20s, were injured. The 53-year-old taxi driver and the 50-year-old cyclist also suffered injuries.

Police said the driver of the car faces a charge of dangerous driving resulting in injury, but will wait until he recovers from his injuries before questioning him further.

