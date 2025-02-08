4 Japanese detained in Thailand over alleged role in scam operation

Four Japanese nationals have been detained in Thailand over their suspected involvement in a transnational scam operation based in neighboring Myanmar, Thai police said.

The four, whom police identified as tourists, were held Wednesday in Mae Sot, a northwestern Thai city on the border with Myanmar, and are believed to have attempted to join a call center scam operation, the police said.

Criminal groups from China have reportedly been operating along the Thai-Myanmar border, kidnapping people and forcing them into scam operations.

The four have been "blacklisted from entering Thailand as part of our ongoing proactive efforts to combat transnational crime and dismantle scam networks," national police inspector general Tatchai Pitaneelaboot said Friday, adding they also had their visas revoked.

According to the police, the four traveled to a market near a bridge linking Thailand and Myanmar in Mae Sot and then disappeared. They returned to Mae Sot a few days later.

