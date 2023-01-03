4 killed in vehicle collision in Fukushima; man arrested

Four people were killed after a passenger car and a minivehicle collided Monday at an intersection in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan, police said.

Police arrested 25-year-old male Shun Takahashi, who was driving the passenger car, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death. The bodies of the four people were found in the minivehicle that overturned and caught fire at around 8:10 p.m.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the four victims. The suspect made an emergency call after the accident, police said.

The accident took place in the city of Koriyama at an intersection where there were no traffic signals or signs. The minivehicle was traveling east on a one-lane road, while the passenger car was traveling south on a road with no centerline, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal accident and it is believed the minivehicle had the right of way under this circumstance.

