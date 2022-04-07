4 men arrested for disrupting coronavirus vaccinations in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested four men on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after they barged into a coronavirus vaccination clinic and disrupted the inoculations.
The four men, led by Noboru Nakagawa, 64, of no fixed occupation, are believed to be members of an anti-vaccination group called Yamato-Q, Kyodo News reported. The group has been campaigning against the vaccines on social media, as well as trying to stop vaccinations in Tokyo since January.
The latest incident occurred at a clinic in Tokyo’s Shibuya district at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. At the time, several people, including children, were being vaccinated. The four men entered the clinic, yelling that vaccinations are a crime and demanded to speak to the clinic director.
One of the clinic staff called 110 and the four trespassers were arrested.
On its website, Yamato Q refers to itself as the Japan branch of the U.S. political conspiracy movement QAnon, which is popular among rightwing extremists. Yamato Q claims that the coronavirus is a hoax and doesn’t exist.
In March, Yamato Q members also tried to disrupt vaccinations at Tokyo Dome and other venues in the capital.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Login to comment
Monty
Yamato-Q and QAnon..never heard of that.
How many members do they have besides these four?
virusrex
Well, at least their illegal activities did not cause victims of violence, irrational people that give too much importance to their own beliefs have no right to be disrupting something that will get people protected.
Paustovsky
@Monty
Never heard of Qanon ? Have you been living under a rock for the last few years ?
Conspiracy-addled weirdos who believe the world is run by a cabal of baby-eating aliens.
Monty
@Monty
Never heard of Qanon ?
No, really never.
Just now for the first time.
Maybe because I do not care or give any attention to any conspiracy BS.
Joanne
Throw them in prison an example out of them as to stop idiots like them in the future from doing the same!
interuni321
This is so bizarre, I'm thinking false flag to encourage media censorship.
Paustovsky
@Monty
I’m kind of envious of your innocence.
I wish they could be written off as fringe nutters but their beliefs are almost indistinguishable from mainstream US conservatism.
Seems it’s here too. Always about the same age too.
shogun36
ahhh, I get it. Q but the Japanese version.......clever.
a lot of morons out there.
Worry about getting a job first, Noboru.