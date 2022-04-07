4 men arrested for disrupting coronavirus vaccinations in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested four men on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after they barged into a coronavirus vaccination clinic and disrupted the inoculations.

The four men, led by Noboru Nakagawa, 64, of no fixed occupation, are believed to be members of an anti-vaccination group called Yamato-Q, Kyodo News reported. The group has been campaigning against the vaccines on social media, as well as trying to stop vaccinations in Tokyo since January.

The latest incident occurred at a clinic in Tokyo’s Shibuya district at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. At the time, several people, including children, were being vaccinated. The four men entered the clinic, yelling that vaccinations are a crime and demanded to speak to the clinic director.

One of the clinic staff called 110 and the four trespassers were arrested.

On its website, Yamato Q refers to itself as the Japan branch of the U.S. political conspiracy movement QAnon, which is popular among rightwing extremists. Yamato Q claims that the coronavirus is a hoax and doesn’t exist.

In March, Yamato Q members also tried to disrupt vaccinations at Tokyo Dome and other venues in the capital.

