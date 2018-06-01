4 men arrested over death of man found in car last month

Police in Ozu, Kumamoto, said Friday they have arrested four men on suspicion of confining a 44-year-old man whose decaying body was found in the back seat of a locked car in the parking lot of a business hotel on May 17. A fifth man is also being sought, police said.

According to police, the victim, Michihito Miyata, was kidnapped near Hakata Station in Fukuoka by the four suspects, at around 12:30 a.m on April 7, Fuji TV reported. The four men, aged 20, 43, 49 and 50, are believed to have forcibly taken Miyata in a car he had rented at the station , and driven around for about five hours before leaving at the hotel in Ozu.

Miyata’s family filed a missing persons report a few days after he disappeared, but no trace of him was found until a passerby noticed his body in the car in the hotel parking lot. Police said Miyata’s legs were tied together. However, an autopsy was not able to determine the cause off death.

Police said there appeared to have been money trouble between the victim and the four suspects who have denied the charges.

