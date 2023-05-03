4 men steal safe from home of company exec in Gifu Prefecture

Gifu Prefectural Police are searching for the whereabouts of four men who broke into a private residence and stole a small safe on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the home of a 75-year-old company board member in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Police said the intruders threatened and assaulted the man, forcing him to show them where his safe was.

The victim called 110 as soon as the four men left, police said, adding that he sustained minor injuries to his face.

According to police reports, the victim does not know the amount of money stored in the safe. The thieves also stole several items of precious metals from the house.

At 3:20 p.m., an officer in a police car noticed a suspicious white station wagon and pursued the vehicle. The station wagon rear-ended another car along a road near Anpachi town, and kept going.

Police are investigating whether the station wagon is connected with the robbery.

© Japan Today