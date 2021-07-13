4 Olympic workers from U.S., Britain arrested over alleged cocaine use

Four electricians from the United States and Britain who came to Japan to work on the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, police said.

The four -- two Britons and two Americans -- were arrested between July 3 and 5, but have denied the allegations, according to the police.

On July 2, all four were drinking at a bar in the capital's Roppongi district from around 8 p.m. After leaving the bar, one of the suspects trespassed into a nearby apartment, and police were called to the scene.

A drugs test on the intruder and the three others revealed cocaine use, the police said.

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said at a press conference Tuesday, "If this proves to be true, it's an incident that could damage the image of the Games. It's really unfortunate."

The four are suspected of using cocaine between July 3 and 4.

They are employed by a foreign-owned firm dealing with electric generators. They entered Japan between February and May to take part in maintenance work for electric generators used at Tokyo Games' venues.

They started their duties in Japan after completing a quarantine of 14 days.

With their outing to the bar coming after their quarantine period, Marukawa said, "Nonessential outings at night cannot be tolerated, even after the quarantine period is over."

© KYODO