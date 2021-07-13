4 Olympic workers from U.S., Britain arrested over alleged cocaine use

Four electricians from the United States and Britain who came to Japan to work on the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, police said.
The four -- two Britons and two Americans -- were arrested between July 3 and 5, but have denied the allegations, according to the police.
On July 2, all four were drinking at a bar in the capital's Roppongi district from around 8 p.m. After leaving the bar, one of the suspects trespassed into a nearby apartment, and police were called to the scene.
A drugs test on the intruder and the three others revealed cocaine use, the police said.
Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said at a press conference Tuesday, "If this proves to be true, it's an incident that could damage the image of the Games. It's really unfortunate."
The four are suspected of using cocaine between July 3 and 4.
They are employed by a foreign-owned firm dealing with electric generators. They entered Japan between February and May to take part in maintenance work for electric generators used at Tokyo Games' venues.
They started their duties in Japan after completing a quarantine of 14 days.
With their outing to the bar coming after their quarantine period, Marukawa said, "Nonessential outings at night cannot be tolerated, even after the quarantine period is over."© KYODO
Sven Asai
How did they bring it in undetected, for the time in quarantine, or how could they buy it while in quarantine , or why could they buy it in Roppongi? It seems to be time to dry out that metropolitan drug hell down to a most possible minimum level.
Asiaman7
Wait, one person trespasses, and the police do drug tests on all four? Regardless of their guilt, a reasonable person might assume that the police would require a trigger offense or reasonable grounds to test the other three. Perhaps not in Japan.
rainyday
(Checks list of things that could go wrong with Olympics)
"OK, who had four Olympic staff members getting busted for coke in Tokyo for June 13th?"
JGhetto
People put drugs in their top shirt pockets fully visible and nobody checks.
BertieWooster
How on Earth did he "trespass into another apartment?" The door was open and he wandered in? Let's have more information, please.
zichi
Drug tests would require a blood sample, four of them.
Breaking their residence rules? Why do we need electricians from UK/USA? Plenty here already. Why are foreign generators being used?
Some dude
*If this proves to be true, it's an incident that could *damage the image of the Games
The IOC and LDP are doing that perfectly well without any help. But the anti-Olympics people must think Christmas has come early. Yet more ammunition.
nonu6976
morons.
enolagay
Oh ok THIS incident will do damage to the image of the games. Because until now the image was great
Vreth
Without details it's totally speculation, but the group could have been invited to someone's apartment and later one of them started acting psycho and the cops were called.
Total speculation but it could explain why they were tested for drugs.
JGhetto
Are the foreign generators set up for 100/200 volt and 50/60?