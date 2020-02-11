4 schools in Kawasaki receive bomb threats

Four schools in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, received bomb threats on Monday, police said.

According to police, Daishi Elementary School, Daishi Junior High School, Watarida Junior High School and Kawasaki Prefectural High School— all in Kawasaki Ward — each received a letter informing them that a bomb would demolish the school and injure the students, Fuji TV reported. Police said the letters appeared to have been written by the same suspect and contained the same message word for word.

The schools were evacuated while police searched the buildings but nothing suspicious was found. The Kawasaki City Board of Education has consulted with Kanagawa Prefectural Police to increase security at the schools.

It has also come to light that on Jan 4, a New Year’s postcard sent to Kawasaki City’s municipal Fureai-kan Hall―a cultural exchange place between Japanese residents and foreigners―contained a message that read, “Let’s massacre Korean residents in Japan.”

Another postcard was sent to a city official on Jan 27 and threatened to harm South Korean nationals residing in Japan and blow up the public facility in Kawasaki.

