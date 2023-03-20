Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4 suspects in 'Luffy' robberies indicted for theft over fraud cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Four men suspected of coordinating robberies across Japan from the Philippines under the name of "Luffy" and other pseudonyms were indicted by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday for theft in connection with separate fraud cases.

Kiyoto Imamura, Toshiya Fujita and Yuki Watanabe, all 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, were initially arrested for theft after being deported to Japan from the Philippines in early February and served fresh arrest warrants over the fraud cases.

While the investigation into their alleged involvement in the series of robberies continues, the prosecutors indicted Imamura for stealing a cash card from a woman in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo by pretending to be a Financial Services Agency official and withdrawing some 2.3 million yen in April 2019.

The three others were charged with pretending to be police officers or other officials in order to take cash cards from Tokyo residents. The cards were used to withdraw a total of about 4.1 million yen in November of the same year.

The prosecutors have not disclosed whether the four have admitted to the charges.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog