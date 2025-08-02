4 teenage boys arrested for breaking into home, assaulting resident in May

Police have arrested four 18-year-old boys in connection with an incident in May, in which a gang broke into a home in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, and assaulted the resident in an attempt to rob him.

According to police, three of the suspects are accused of breaking into the home and threatening the resident, a man in his 50s, with a stun gun, TV Asahi reported. They demanded money and punched him in the face, then fled without taking anything.

The fourth suspect remained outside in a car.

Police said three of the group, who all knew each other, met the driver near a station in Fujisawa City and then they drove to the crime scene. None of the three had met the driver before and police suspect they are members of tokuryu (anonymous crime groups formed on encrypted mobile phone apps).

Police said some of the suspects have hinted at involvement in other crimes that occurred in Kanagawa Prefecture.

© Japan Today