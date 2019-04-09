4 to face charges over prank video of fake stabbing

Police have sent papers to prosecutors on four men and women in their 20s for posting a prank video on Twitter which purported to show someone being stabbed.

According to police, the video was posted at around 10 p.m. on March 15, Sankei Shimbun reported. The video, which has since been deleted, shows a person falling to the ground with text saying he has been stabbed by a knife in a park in Machida City. It asked anyone who saw the post to share it online because the “perpetrator” was still at large.

Police were contacted by someone who saw the tweet, but could find no evidence of anyone being stabbed at the park or anywhere else that night.

Police tracked the pranksters through the Twitter account of one of them. The four suspects, who are all company employees, have been charged with violation of the Minor Offenses Act. They have admitted to the charge and told police they staged the incident on a rooftop for fun and to “see their post go viral on the internet,” but added that they did not think it was a crime.

