4 Vietnamese stabbed in apartment in Ibaraki

Four Vietnamese nationals were stabbed in an apartment in Ryugasaki, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The four victims ― three men and one woman ― are in their 20s and 30s, police said, adding they were stabbed in the chest and stomach. The woman was able to call 119.

The four victims were taken to hospital where doctors said their wounds were not life threatening.

A man seen running from the apartment and who is suspected of being the attacker, is also believed to be Vietnamese, police said.

