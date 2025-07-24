4 women arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district for soliciting foreign tourists for prostitution

Police in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward have arrested four women in their 20s on suspicion of soliciting foreign tourists for the purpose of prostitution.

The four women were arrested earlier this week around Okubo Park in Kabukicho, police said Thursday. The park has become a popular spot for women offering sex services to foreign tourists since 2023 after a number of YouTube videos went viral.

Police said 75 women have been arrested around the park between January and June of this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. This is more than double the number arrested during the same period last year.

One of the four women arrested this week, Miyu Aoyagi, 20, told police she had earned about 110 million yen since July 2023.

Aoyagi was quoted by police as saying, "I did it only with foreigners and elderly men who were definitely not plainclothes police officers.”

According to police, in order to avoid detection, Aoyagi created a social networking site (SNS) chatroom for women waiting for customers and shared information about police patrols and photos of investigators. A total of 26 women participated in the group, negotiating the price for their “services” with foreigners through a translation app.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said it is increasing patrols in the area and is urging foreign tourists to be careful.

Police said there have been a growing number of complaints from local residents and passersby about the women who hang out in Okubo Park. The worsening public safety is also a problem at the park, with curious onlookers getting into trouble with the women, police said.

