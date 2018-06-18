Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

4-year-old boy dies after being locked inside TV stand cabinet by father

3 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Police in Kitakyushu said Monday they have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of fatally abusing his 4-year-son after he locked the boy inside a storage cabinet beneath a TV stand at their house.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 11 at the house in Kokura Ward. Police said Shunta Notomi forcibly placed his son Yuto into the drawer beneath the TV in their second-floor bedroom, Sankei Shimbun reported. When Notomi checked on the boy several hours later, he wasn’t breathing an the called 119 at around 6:20 a.m. the next day.

Yuto was taken to hospital where he died due to hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (lack of oxygen to the brain) about one hour later, according to doctors. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Meanwhile, local media reported Monday that Notomi’s wife Maiko, 24, in February had abused their then 2-year-old daughter by scalding her with a boiling liquid. Two days later, she took her daughter to a hospital and said she had been careless with boiling water and scalded herself.

On Monday, police said Maiko has been arrested on suspicion of abusing her daughter. They believe that Notomi and his wife may have been regularly abusing their two children.

Police said that in total, family members live in the house.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Unbelievable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

this happened may 10th????

When Notomi checked on the boy several hours later, he wasn’t breathing an the called 119 at around 6:20 a.m. the next day.

No need to hurry or anything!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't understand the last sentence. What did the police say about the family members?

These two people, not going to call them parents, are the worst of the worst

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel