4-year-old boy fatally struck by station wagon in Tokyo; driver arrested

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a station wagon in a residential neighborhood of Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the driver of the station wagon, Yasuhiko Seta, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to police, the child, Takumi Fujiwara, was lying on his stomach on a skateboard when he slipped off it at an intersection with no traffic lights just past 1 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the boy was crushed beneath the station wagon and was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He died two hours later at a hospital.

Police said it appeared that the boy may have been dragged for about seven meters.

© Japan Today