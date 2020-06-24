4-year-old boy fatally struck by station wagon in Tokyo; driver arrested

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a station wagon in a residential neighborhood of Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the driver of the station wagon, Yasuhiko Seta, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.
According to police, the child, Takumi Fujiwara, was lying on his stomach on a skateboard when he slipped off it at an intersection with no traffic lights just past 1 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the boy was crushed beneath the station wagon and was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He died two hours later at a hospital.
Police said it appeared that the boy may have been dragged for about seven meters.© Japan Today
Vince Black
Why was a four year old out on a road unattended? With a skateboard.
His parents better have a damn good reason why.
smithinjapan
Not a lot of detail. Like, was the kid zipping down the hill and slipped off just in front of the oncoming car? If so, it there is there real possibility the man didn't see him. That said, if the kid was indeed dragged down the street seven meters it's indicative that after the initial hit, which you would have felt, he didn't stop immediately or was going too fast to. In any case, RIP to the young boy. I'm seeing skateboarding coming back in a lot of areas, and in some of them you can actually see signs that clearly say "no skateboarding". Helps if safety rules are enforced as well.
Dinesh
It’s child and parents fault .. the parents should be arrested .. in Japanese news they said the car stopped in stop line and after that it departed ... why always blame drivers and arrest them ?? Japanese law system is crazy and confusing
Kumagaijin
Child's lives matter!