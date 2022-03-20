4-year-old boy hit and killed by car driven by 80-year-old woman

Police in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested an 80-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car she was driving hit and killed a four-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday as the boy was crossing a two-lane road, Fuji TV reported. Police said Akiko Koide, a farmer, was on her way to do some shopping when she hit the boy at a point on the road where there is no crossing.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died at around 1 p.m. of severe head injuries. Police said the boy was with his grandfather at the time.

The road is in a rural area with open fields on both sides. A sign posted near the accident site cautions drivers to slow down. Visibility was good at the time, police said.

