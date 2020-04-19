Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4-year-old boy hit, killed by bus; driver arrested

TOKYO

A four-year-old boy died after he was hit by a bus in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Sunday. The bus driver, Toshihiro Miyazawa, 51, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to police, the accident occurred at an intersection in Ichigaya at around 3 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The boy, Gen Shuto, was walking on the crossing with one of his parents when he was hit by the back of the bus turning right.

Police said the boy was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

