crime

4-year-old boy hit, killed by truck in Saga; driver arrested

SAGA

A four-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck that was backing out of an area in a residential neighborhood in Saga City on Monday. The 38-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The truck driver who was on his way to change a fence drove off the road into a vacant lot after getting lost. He told police that as he was backing out onto the street, he hit Ikuma Sato, who was riding a bike. The boy lived about 100 meters away.

Ikuma was taken to hospital with a fractured skull but died about an hour later.

Police quoted the driver as saying he didn’t check to see if there was anyone behind him before he backed the truck out.

I guess it's pretty safe to conclude the kid wasn't wearing a helmet. Most people would be surprised to learn that it is law for all children under 13 years old to wear bicycle helmets in Japan. I'm not defending the truck driver. However, it is likely the boy would still be alive if he was wearing a helmet.

