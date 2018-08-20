4-year-old boy hit, killed by truck in Saga; driver arrested

A four-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck that was backing out of an area in a residential neighborhood in Saga City on Monday. The 38-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The truck driver who was on his way to change a fence drove off the road into a vacant lot after getting lost. He told police that as he was backing out onto the street, he hit Ikuma Sato, who was riding a bike. The boy lived about 100 meters away.

Ikuma was taken to hospital with a fractured skull but died about an hour later.

Police quoted the driver as saying he didn’t check to see if there was anyone behind him before he backed the truck out.

