crime

4-year-old boy suffers burns while watching parade

OSAKA

A four-year-old boy suffered burns to his arm while he was watching a parade with his family in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police believe the boy may have been sprayed with a substance by someone in the crowd as he watched the danjiri parade just before 10 a.m., broadcaster NTV reported.

The boy’s mother said he started crying and when she looked at him, his jacket and shirt were wet and blisters had appeared on his arm. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his injury will take about two weeks to heal.

Police suspect some sort of corrosive liquid was either sprayed or poured on the boy.

