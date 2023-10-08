Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

54-year-old man arrested for walking naked in Sapporo

4 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 54-year-old man for indecent exposure after he walked along a street and into a forest area, while naked.

According to police, the man got off the subway at Makomanai Station in Minami Ward at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. 

Police said the man told them he was a company employee and that he was stressed out. His clothes were found near the forest area where he was detained.

4 Comments
Morning wood.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This happens all the time in US cities now. The nearly 600,000 homeless use the streets as their restroom. It is big problem that is not getting solved. I wish San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other US cities was as clean as Tokyo.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

piskianToday  04:50 pm JST

Morning wood.

today's belly-laugh..... thank ou! you naughty boy!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@diagonalslip

Most of these commentariat can't see the wood for the trees.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

