54-year-old man arrested for walking naked in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 54-year-old man for indecent exposure after he walked along a street and into a forest area, while naked.
According to police, the man got off the subway at Makomanai Station in Minami Ward at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.
Police said the man told them he was a company employee and that he was stressed out. His clothes were found near the forest area where he was detained.© Japan Today
piskian
Morning wood.
CrashTestDummy
This happens all the time in US cities now. The nearly 600,000 homeless use the streets as their restroom. It is big problem that is not getting solved. I wish San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other US cities was as clean as Tokyo.
diagonalslip
piskianToday 04:50 pm JST
today's belly-laugh..... thank ou! you naughty boy!
piskian
@diagonalslip
Most of these commentariat can't see the wood for the trees.