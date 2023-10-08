54-year-old man arrested for walking naked in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 54-year-old man for indecent exposure after he walked along a street and into a forest area, while naked.

According to police, the man got off the subway at Makomanai Station in Minami Ward at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the man told them he was a company employee and that he was stressed out. His clothes were found near the forest area where he was detained.

