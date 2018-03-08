40 kilograms of brand-name strawberries stolen in Tochigi Pref

A grower in Sakura City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been robbed of roughly 40 kilograms of brand-name strawberries, just as the fruit are reaching their peak harvest season.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a greenhouse worker from Sakurano reported the strawberry theft to police. Fuji TV reported that 30 kgs of Tochiotome—the best-known variety from Tochigi Prefecture—and 10 kg of the Skyberry brand that can sell for up to 700 yen apiece, were picked before they were due to be harvested.

Police said the stolen strawberries are worth about 40,000 yen.

The owner of the greenhouse said, “I feel frustrated that someone could easily steal something I’ve put a lot of hard work into growing.”

Police said the theft occurred between late Monday and early Tuesday morning. The grower said the greenhouse was unlocked.

