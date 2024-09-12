40% of child abuse deaths in FY2022 involved babies under 12 months

Twenty-five babies aged under 12 months died from child abuse in Japan in fiscal 2022, accounting for 44.6 percent of the 56 such deaths, government data showed Thursday.

When including cases of murder-suicide, a Children and Families Agency survey of local prefectural governments and cities with child consultation centers found that 72 children died in abusive circumstances.

Of the 56 victims, neglect accounted for 42.9 percent followed by physical abuse at 30.4 percent.

Biological mothers were found to be the main abusers in 23 cases while biological fathers were responsible in six cases. There were seven cases in which both parents were held accountable.

The panel also found that 15 newborns died, of which seven cases did not see any action taken by authorities such as the centers and local governments.

A video to be released on the website of the agency was created for the first time for authorities to help them better deal with and prevent child abuse.

Masashi Aizawa, the chairman of the agency panel that conducted the survey, expressed hope that the video will "help reduce the number of (child abuse) death cases."

