 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

40% of child abuse deaths in FY2022 involved babies under 12 months

1 Comment
TOKYO

Twenty-five babies aged under 12 months died from child abuse in Japan in fiscal 2022, accounting for 44.6 percent of the 56 such deaths, government data showed Thursday.

When including cases of murder-suicide, a Children and Families Agency survey of local prefectural governments and cities with child consultation centers found that 72 children died in abusive circumstances.

Of the 56 victims, neglect accounted for 42.9 percent followed by physical abuse at 30.4 percent.

Biological mothers were found to be the main abusers in 23 cases while biological fathers were responsible in six cases. There were seven cases in which both parents were held accountable.

The panel also found that 15 newborns died, of which seven cases did not see any action taken by authorities such as the centers and local governments.

A video to be released on the website of the agency was created for the first time for authorities to help them better deal with and prevent child abuse.

Masashi Aizawa, the chairman of the agency panel that conducted the survey, expressed hope that the video will "help reduce the number of (child abuse) death cases."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

Of course it has to be taken into account that babies are also the victims that are more likely to die compared with older children. They may represent a large percentage of the deaths, but not necessarily of the abused children, that some times are abused in secret for many years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It’s no surprise to me that violent incidents,assaults and murder are increasing in Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It’s no surprise to me that violent incidents,assaults and murder are increasing in Japan.

How much? What are the numbers?

Or are you going by your feelings?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel