40 windows smashed at junior high school in Okayama

Forty windows have been smashed at a junior school in Okayama City, police said. The vandalism at Kibi Junior High School in Kita Ward was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday by the school chef, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said 40 windows were smashed in the lunchroom and throughout the school building, sometime during the night of Oct 24 or Oct 25.

Furthermore, the entranceway and corridors of the school building were scattered with fragments of broken glass.

On Monday, the third-year students held an assembly in the gymnasium before heading home. Both the first and second-year students were dismissed from school after attending classes in the morning.

