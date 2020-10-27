Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

40 windows smashed at junior high school in Okayama

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

Forty windows have been smashed at a junior school in Okayama City, police said. The vandalism at Kibi Junior High School in Kita Ward was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday by the school chef, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said 40 windows were smashed in the lunchroom and throughout the school building, sometime during the night of Oct 24 or Oct 25.

Furthermore, the entranceway and corridors of the school building were scattered with fragments of broken glass. 

On Monday, the third-year students held an assembly in the gymnasium before heading home. Both the first and second-year students were dismissed from school after attending classes in the morning.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog