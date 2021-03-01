40-year-old man arrested after attacking father with hammer

Police in Kashiba, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his father on the head with a hammer.

According to police, Takahisa Fukunishi assaulted his father at around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Fukunishi called 119 after the incident. The victim was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious and in a critical condition on Monday, police said.

Police said Fukunishi has admitted to the charge. He told police he and his father got into a heated argument over noise he (the father) was making doing gardening work. He was quoted as saying, “The blood rushed to my head, and I couldn’t control my anger.”

