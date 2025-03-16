 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

40-year-old man arrested for assaulting mother

0 Comments
OTARU, Hokkaido

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 69-year-old mother with whom he lives.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Police said the man is accused of punching his mother in the back, causing her minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident was discovered on Saturday when the man's sister reported to the police that "my mother was violently assaulted by my brother."

Police said the man has admitted punching his mother but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Do’s and Don’ts On Your First Date in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Worst (& Best) White Day Experiences: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

What’s it Like Working for a Black Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel