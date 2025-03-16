40-year-old man arrested for assaulting mother

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 69-year-old mother with whom he lives.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Police said the man is accused of punching his mother in the back, causing her minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident was discovered on Saturday when the man's sister reported to the police that "my mother was violently assaulted by my brother."

Police said the man has admitted punching his mother but has so far given no motive.

