40-year-old man arrested over death of mother

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 72-year-old mother.

According to police, Eiki Ozawa is accused of stabbing his mother, Hizuru Kiyoshi, in the back with a kitchen knife at their home at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Ozawa called 110 at around 9:40 a.m. and said he had stabbed his mother. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

Ozawa was arrested at the scene. Police did not say whether he has given a motive for killing his mother.

