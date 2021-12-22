40-year-old man arrested over murder of father

Police in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 79-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Hiroshi Usui stabbed his father Kensuke in the chest and abdomen with a kitchen knife at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Usui’s mother called 119 and said her husband had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died about two hours later.

Police said Usui has remained silent during questioning.

