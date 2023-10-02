Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

40-year-old man arrested over murder of parents

0 Comments
FUKUI

Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents in August.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on Monday after he was discharged from a hospital where he had been since his parents were found dead, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the man is accused of beating his parents with his fists at around Aug 22 at their home in Fukui City. His mother died on the day of the assault, while his father died on Aug 24.

The man was admitted to hospital after the incident and was diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Police said he has denied the charge.

On the day the incident occurred, a relative of the man’s parents visited a police station after not being able to contact them. Police went to the house and found the man's parents unconscious. The suspect was also present at the house.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog