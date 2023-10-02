40-year-old man arrested over murder of parents

Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents in August.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on Monday after he was discharged from a hospital where he had been since his parents were found dead, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the man is accused of beating his parents with his fists at around Aug 22 at their home in Fukui City. His mother died on the day of the assault, while his father died on Aug 24.

The man was admitted to hospital after the incident and was diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Police said he has denied the charge.

On the day the incident occurred, a relative of the man’s parents visited a police station after not being able to contact them. Police went to the house and found the man's parents unconscious. The suspect was also present at the house.

