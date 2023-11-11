40-year-old man arrested over murder of parents in Ibaraki

Police in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home on Friday.
According to police, Koji Miwa was detained by police after he was seen wandering along a street, wielding a knife, at around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported.
After learning that he lived nearby, police went to his house and found the bodies of his father, who was in his 70s, and his mother, who was in her 60s, in their bedroom on the second floor. Miwa’s father was on the bed and his mother was on the floor beside the bed. Both had been stabbed in the head and were declared dead at the scene, police said.
Police said Miwa has admitted to stabbing his parents but has so far given no motive.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
justasking
Unfortunately, and sadly I predicted this scenario was going to increase last year where adult children were going to see this hideous act increase and I hate with all my heart I was right.
From my view over so many years of living here, went from real strict culture norms to an overnight let your hair down and do whatever. I remember when first arriving you would never seeing teens on the street corner, to almost again overnight seeing teen girls putting on their makeup in groups at McDonalds talking loudly, giggling and doing what should have been in the privacy of a home and they did not care who they were bothering.
Bullying among school kids is rising and in your face at malls and outside on the streets and my child was one who was bullied, and I had to fight for years and pulled them from this country. In a mall parking lot, a few months ago a group of kids surrounded another kid on his bike and tossing his hat onto the ground and the bullies had not a care in the world until I went over and put an end to it. A Japanese woman who had no ties to this kid, walked by me and thanked me and that was the moment I realized that some of the culture that needs to change has not changed which is drawing a blind eye to what is going on around you.