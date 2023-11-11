40-year-old man arrested over murder of parents in Ibaraki

Police in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home on Friday.

According to police, Koji Miwa was detained by police after he was seen wandering along a street, wielding a knife, at around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported.

After learning that he lived nearby, police went to his house and found the bodies of his father, who was in his 70s, and his mother, who was in her 60s, in their bedroom on the second floor. Miwa’s father was on the bed and his mother was on the floor beside the bed. Both had been stabbed in the head and were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Miwa has admitted to stabbing his parents but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today