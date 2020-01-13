40-year-old woman arrested after stabbing mother in the back

A 40-year-old unemployed woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 70-year-old mother in the back at their home in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture, police said Monday.

According to police, Yuki Ishizawa is accused of stabbing her mother, Hiroko, with a knife at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. Ishizawa’s father managed to stop the attack and take his wife to hospital where she is in a stable condition, police said.

The suspect was later accompanied by her relatives when she turned herself in at a police station at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

