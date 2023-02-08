Newsletter Signup Register / Login
40-year-old woman arrested for killing boyfriend, stashing his body in freezer

7 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 39-year-old boyfriend and stashing his body inside a freezer at her house.

According to police, Aya Tomita has admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend as he slept at around midnight in a bedroom on the second floor in early January, Kyodo News reported.

Tomita was accompanied by her parents to Izumi Police Station at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The parents stated that their daughter told them she had killed her partner with whom she had been living in the house for the past 10 years..

Police said Tomita told them she wrapped the corpse in a blanket and then placed it inside a commercial freezer on the first floor. She was quoted as saying she purchased the commercial freezer for the purpose of storing the body.

10 years liver together, still not married?

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

One good reason not to get married or have a gf as this sort of story is way to common here

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

10 years liver together, still not married?

I noticed a bigger problem.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Relationship became frosty.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

At least on the wild side there’s obviously no gender bias anymore. lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Out of love, Out of work, Out of cash, and if he stopped bringing $$ then his time was up.

This is what it's all about, Parasites come in all shapes and forms.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why did she tell her parents ?

And why the murder ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

