40-year-old woman arrested for killing boyfriend, stashing his body in freezer

Police in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 39-year-old boyfriend and stashing his body inside a freezer at her house.
According to police, Aya Tomita has admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend as he slept at around midnight in a bedroom on the second floor in early January, Kyodo News reported.
Tomita was accompanied by her parents to Izumi Police Station at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The parents stated that their daughter told them she had killed her partner with whom she had been living in the house for the past 10 years..
Police said Tomita told them she wrapped the corpse in a blanket and then placed it inside a commercial freezer on the first floor. She was quoted as saying she purchased the commercial freezer for the purpose of storing the body.© Japan Today
Tell_me_bout_it
10 years liver together, still not married?
nosuke
One good reason not to get married or have a gf as this sort of story is way to common here
Daninthepan
I noticed a bigger problem.
piskian
Relationship became frosty.
Sven Asai
At least on the wild side there’s obviously no gender bias anymore. lol
Mark
Out of love, Out of work, Out of cash, and if he stopped bringing $$ then his time was up.
This is what it's all about, Parasites come in all shapes and forms.
Awa no Gaijin
Why did she tell her parents ?
And why the murder ?