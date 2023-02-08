40-year-old woman arrested for killing boyfriend, stashing his body in freezer

Police in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 39-year-old boyfriend and stashing his body inside a freezer at her house.

According to police, Aya Tomita has admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend as he slept at around midnight in a bedroom on the second floor in early January, Kyodo News reported.

Tomita was accompanied by her parents to Izumi Police Station at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The parents stated that their daughter told them she had killed her partner with whom she had been living in the house for the past 10 years..

Police said Tomita told them she wrapped the corpse in a blanket and then placed it inside a commercial freezer on the first floor. She was quoted as saying she purchased the commercial freezer for the purpose of storing the body.

