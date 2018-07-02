41-year-old man arrested for abandoning bodies of parents at their home

Police Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested an unemployed 41-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents at their house.
According to police, the bodies of Kenichi Hata, 70, and his wife Michie, 71, were found at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after the couple’s younger son, who lives elsewhere, called police to say he hadn’t heard from his family in some time, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police said the two bodies were found lying on their backs in their bedroom and that there were “unspecified” injuries on the bodies. They had been dead for several days, police said.
The couple’s 41-year-old son, Naoya, who lived with them, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Police did not say whether he has pleaded guilty or not to killing his parents.© Japan Today
expat
How can one abandon something or someone in a dwelling one still inhabits? If a pet died and was kept at home, would authorities attempt to claim that it had been "abandoned"?
Luddite
This happens so much in Japan, it's quite astonishing how people can do this.
Michael Jackson
This case seems different since it appears that he killed them. As usual suspects arrested on the charge of Abandonment or more accurately improper disposal of the bodies until evidence for the murder charge is gathered
Michael Jackson
Unemployed forty-one-year-old freeloader whacks his parents cuz they wouldn't stop telling him to go get a job.
Michael Jackson
Well now you'll never have to worry about where your next meal is coming from or where you're going to sleep tonight but I don't think they have field trips so that you can go play Pachinko