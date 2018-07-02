Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

41-year-old man arrested for abandoning bodies of parents at their home

5 Comments
HAKODATE

Police Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested an unemployed 41-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents at their house.

According to police, the bodies of Kenichi Hata, 70, and his wife Michie, 71, were found at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after the couple’s younger son, who lives elsewhere, called police to say he hadn’t heard from his family in some time, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the two bodies were found lying on their backs in their bedroom and that there were “unspecified” injuries on the bodies. They had been dead for several days, police said.

The couple’s 41-year-old son, Naoya, who lived with them, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Police did not say whether he has pleaded guilty or not to killing his parents.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

How can one abandon something or someone in a dwelling one still inhabits? If a pet died and was kept at home, would authorities attempt to claim that it had been "abandoned"?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This happens so much in Japan, it's quite astonishing how people can do this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This case seems different since it appears that he killed them. As usual suspects arrested on the charge of Abandonment or more accurately improper disposal of the bodies until evidence for the murder charge is gathered

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unemployed forty-one-year-old freeloader whacks his parents cuz they wouldn't stop telling him to go get a job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well now you'll never have to worry about where your next meal is coming from or where you're going to sleep tonight but I don't think they have field trips so that you can go play Pachinko

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel