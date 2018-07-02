41-year-old man arrested for abandoning bodies of parents at their home

Police Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested an unemployed 41-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents at their house.

According to police, the bodies of Kenichi Hata, 70, and his wife Michie, 71, were found at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after the couple’s younger son, who lives elsewhere, called police to say he hadn’t heard from his family in some time, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the two bodies were found lying on their backs in their bedroom and that there were “unspecified” injuries on the bodies. They had been dead for several days, police said.

The couple’s 41-year-old son, Naoya, who lived with them, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Police did not say whether he has pleaded guilty or not to killing his parents.

