crime

41-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing elderly man, injuring his son

CHIBA

Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 74-year-old man and injuring his 42-year-old son at their house on Friday. 

Police said the suspect, Masahiro Naito, is a member of the victims’ extended family, Fuji TV reported. According to police, Naito, a plumber, stabbed the two victims at around 3 p.m. Friday and fled. The son, who suffered a stab wound to his chest, was able to call 110. Both victims were taken to hospital, where the father was pronounced dead.

Police had a description of Naito’s car and detained him on Friday night. He was charged early Saturday with murder and attempted murder. Police said he has admitted to the crime but has so far given no motive.

