41-year-old man arrested for forcibly kissing 10-year-old boy

Police in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault after he forcibly kissed a 10-year-old boy in April.
According to police, the incident occurred in an apartment corridor at around noon on April 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ogawa, who is a company employee, has admitted to the charge, police said.
Police said Ogawa is accused of hugging the boy from behind, pushing him to the floor, straddling him and then kissing him.
According to police, Ogawa and the boy did not know each other. Police said the boy was not injured.
Ogawa was identified through building surveillance camera footage.© Japan Today
Chip Star
Repugnant. Prosecute to the fullest extent if the law. He also needs treatment and registration on an online sex offenders list.
What is Ogawa's first name?
Yubaru
Damn, get this dude off the streets! It's cases like these that I often times want Japan to have a sexual predators list and force these perverts to register and stay the hell away from kids!
Do the hustle
Wow! The creep of the week! Hopefully his sentence will include some serious counseling in an institution.
sensei258
Here's hoping he gets all the man boy love he desires while in prison.