41-year-old woman arrested over fatal abuse of 2-month-old son in 2018

Police in Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her two-month-old son in 2018.

According to police, Keiko Ishibashi has admitted to beating her son Leon at their apartment in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, on Aug 1, 2018, Sankei Shimbun reported. At the time, Ishibashi was living with her then common-law husband, a Bangladeshi national.

On Aug 2, at around 6:30 a.m., Ishibashi called 119 and said something was wrong with her son. He was taken to hospital but died before arrival. Doctors said he had suffered a fractured skull. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

