Man arrested for locking 2-month-old son in freezer

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of child abuse after he locked his two-month-old son inside a freezer operating at minus 18° Celsius.

According to police, the incident occurred between April 15 and 16 last year inside a hotel room in Fukuoka City, where the family was staying, Fuji TV reported. The refrigerator was in the room.

Police said Tatsuji Nishioka, a company employee, was arrested on Monday. He was quoted as saying, “My son is so cute that I just wanted to play a trick on him and had no intention of abusing him.”

The case came to light after a doctor last August diagnosed the baby as having a fractured left thigh and rib. He contacted a child welfare consultation center, which reported the incident to police.

Police conducted a search of Nishioka’s home and found photos and video footage of Nishioka locking his infant son inside the freezer. There was also a video of the infant left lying face down on a table at home.

wow. I hope they lock this guy in a freezer until he freezes to death.

If they ever send that baby back to that man then that is an accomplice to murder!

