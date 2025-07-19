 Japan Today
crime

42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother

CHIBA

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 68-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Ryohei Fujishiro is accused of stabbing his mother Yasuko in the back with a kitchen knife at around 10 a.m. on Friday, NTV reported. About 20 minutes later, a female relative who had come to visit called 110 and said that Yasuko was lying in the garden with a knife stuck in her back.

Police said that as Yasuko was being taken to hospital, she was able to talk and said, "My son stabbed me." She died about two hours later.

Her son was found on a nearby street and taken into custody.

Police said Fujishiro has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I don't remember stabbing my mother."

Why are there so many unemployed men amid a labor shortage?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Another stabbing? Perhaps these incidents should never be reported. The only reason someone would do that is if they got the idea from somewhere else, and they assumed it was normal. Otherwise its clearly an insane act. How about putting up posters saying "stabbing is not normal, it is insane" to get the message across?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

I blame the foreigners.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

