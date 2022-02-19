42-year-old man arrested over death of father

Police in Sapporo on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old father.

According to police, Hiroyuki Sokawa, who lives in an apartment next to his father’s, is accused of beating his father Toshio Egashira about the head multiple times with his hands in mid-February at their apartment in Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Sokawa looked in on his father on Friday night and found him dead.

Sokawa then went to a nearby police box and reported his father’s death and admitted to assaulting his father.

