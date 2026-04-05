42-year-old man arrested over father’s death in Ehime

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old father at their home in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, on March 31.

According to police, Masahiro Takeda, the third son of Yukinori Takeda, had been on the run since his father’s body was found.

On Saturday, he was arrested by police in Tsurumi, Kanagawa Prefecture, after being spotted on street surveillance camera footage, NTV reported.

The arrest warrant alleges that on the afternoon of March 31, Takeda fatally stabbed his father in the neck and chest with a knife.

The victim was found by his 45-year-old eldest son who had come to visit him at around 7:30 p.m. He was collapsed on the living room floor, bleeding from knife wounds. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

© Japan Today