crime

42-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

TOCHIGI

Police in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed man 42-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the unidentified suspect stabbed his mother multiple times in the chest and abdomen at around 8 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect called police at 8:05 a.m. and reportedly said “My mother is stabbing her body with a knife.”

Police said the suspect suffers from a mental illness and quoted him as saying,“My father told me to stab my mother but I didn’t mean to kill her."

Police said his father passed away some time ago.

